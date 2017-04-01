Public safety officials are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Sunnyvale on Friday night.
The collision occurred Lawrence Expressway somewhere between Sandia Avenue and Tasman Drive, Sunnyvale public safety officials initially said at about 10:10 p.m.
As of Saturday morning, officials had not identified the victim.
All northbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway were closed and three southbound lanes were closed for several hours, according to authorities.
Further information about the deadly crash was not immediately available.
AVOID n/b Lawrence between Sandia & Tasman. All lanes are closed for the next 4 hrs due to fatal traffic collision: https://t.co/eoToB4J7tdpic.twitter.com/fSH4OQdXLB
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) April 1, 2017
AVOID Northbound Lawrence Expy at Hwy 101. Northbound lanes closed for the next 4 hrs due to traffic incident. https://t.co/PSSidq7Exa
— Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) April 1, 2017