Sunnyvale Public Safety Officials Investigating Late Night Fatal Collision
Sunnyvale Public Safety Officials Investigating Late Night Fatal Collision

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area, File

    Public safety officials are investigating a fatal vehicle collision in Sunnyvale on Friday night.

    The collision occurred Lawrence Expressway somewhere between Sandia Avenue and Tasman Drive, Sunnyvale public safety officials initially said at about 10:10 p.m. 

    As of Saturday morning, officials had not identified the victim.

    All northbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway were closed and three southbound lanes were closed for several hours, according to authorities.

    Further information about the deadly crash was not immediately available.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
