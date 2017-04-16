9 Teens Injured After Shooting at Vallejo House Party | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

9 Teens Injured After Shooting at Vallejo House Party

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File image

    Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a house party in Vallejo.

    According to Vallejo police Lt. Steve Cheatham, at 12:15 a.m. police received a call about a shooting at 110 Calhoun Street, near Benson Avenue.

    At the scene, police learned that a large group of teenagers were gathered for a party at the address.

    According to Cheatham, a group of teenagers were gathered outside the residence when someone inside a vehicle across the street opened fire at the crowd.

    Four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered other injuries. All nine people, all of them minors, were transported to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries, Cheatham said.

    The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a four-door vehicle, possibly carrying two suspects inside, Cheatham said.

    The incident is currently under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices