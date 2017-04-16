9 Teens Injured After Shooting at Vallejo House Party

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a house party in Vallejo.

According to Vallejo police Lt. Steve Cheatham, at 12:15 a.m. police received a call about a shooting at 110 Calhoun Street, near Benson Avenue.

At the scene, police learned that a large group of teenagers were gathered for a party at the address.

According to Cheatham, a group of teenagers were gathered outside the residence when someone inside a vehicle across the street opened fire at the crowd.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered other injuries. All nine people, all of them minors, were transported to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries, Cheatham said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a four-door vehicle, possibly carrying two suspects inside, Cheatham said.

The incident is currently under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.