Truck Stolen From East Bay Food Nonprofit Found in San Jose

This truck was stolen off the premises of White Pony Express in Pleasant Hill. (April 16, 2017)

A delivery truck that was stolen last week from a food nonprofit in Contra Costa County was recovered in San Jose on Monday, according to officials with White Pony Express.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a private citizen spotted the stolen refrigeration truck parked near a Buddhist cultural center at Harris Way and Montague Expressway in San Jose, said Gary Conner, executive director with White Pony Express. WPE called the Pleasant Hill Police Department, which relayed the report to San Jose police, who then went to the location and confirmed the truck was there.

White Pony Express said Sunday that the truck was stolen from its headquarters at 3380 Vincent Road in Pleasant Hill on Friday. The nonprofit's largest delivery vehicle is used seven days a week to pick up rescued food from donors and deliver it to nonprofits who feed the hungry across the county, the nonprofit said.

The truck was towed Monday to a San Jose Police Department tow yard, and the nonprofit said it would be sending someone to pick it up Tuesday morning.