Refrigeration Truck Stolen From Food Nonprofit in Pleasant Hill | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Refrigeration Truck Stolen From Food Nonprofit in Pleasant Hill

By Stephen Ellison

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    White Pony Express
    This truck was stolen off the premises of White Pony Express in Pleasant Hill. (April 16, 2017)

    A refrigeration delivery truck was stolen last week off the property of a nonprofit in Pleasant Hill that provides food to the thousands of needy across Contra Costa County.

    Officials with White Pony Express said its largest truck, nicknamed “Suzie,” was stolen Friday from its headquarters at 3380 Vincent Road in Pleasant Hill. The truck is used seven days a week to pick up rescued food from donors and deliver it to nonprofits who feed the hungry across the county, White Pony Express officials said.

    The nonprofit estimated that it would cost $70,000 to replace the truck, which is used to carry a significant portion of the 5,000 pounds of food White Pony Express delivers every day, officials said.

    Anyone who spots the truck is encouraged to call White Pony Express at (925)-956-1160.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices