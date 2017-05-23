Two-Alarm Commercial Fire Breaks Out in Sunnyvale | NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
ISIS Claims Responsibility For Bombing
Two-Alarm Commercial Fire Breaks Out in Sunnyvale

By Kris Sanchez

    Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    A two-alarm commercial fire broke out in Sunnyvale early Tuesday, according to fire officials.

    The blaze, which ignited just before 3:30 a.m., burned in the 500 block of Lakeside Drive and Titan Way, according to Battalion Chief Craig Anderson. Flames initially ignited inside one of the building's suites before spreading to the business next door.

    The fire, which is believed to have started in an attic space, does not appear to be suspicious at this time, Anderson said.

    Firefighters tried to fight the flames on the ground, but they forced to assume a defensive strategy and use suspended ladders, according to Anderson.

    Further information was not available.



    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
