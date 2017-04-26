Two iron workers were injured Wednesday evening after part of a Facebook building under construction collapsed, according to the Menlo Park Fire District.

At 5:21 p.m., Menlo Park firefighters responded to Facebook’s new Building 21 on reports of two workers had fallen and were injured, fire officials said.

Both men, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s, were complaining of significant lower extremity pain and puncture wounds and were transported to a hospital, fire officials said.

Fire crews said their safety harnesses likely saved their lives.

According to other workers at the site, the victims had been working at an estimated height of 40 feet assembling the structure's steel framing when a catastrophic failure occurred, and the steel beam they were standing on dropped an estimated 20 feet, catching on a lower floor assembly and catapulting them toward the ground, fire officials said.