United Flight Makes Unscheduled Stop at SFO Due to Unruly Passenger

Passengers flying from Shanghai to Newark, NJ delayed more than three hours

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Screen shot of cellphone video taken of passenger being removed from United flight Sunday. (May 21, 2017)

    A United Airlines flight from Shanghai to Newark, New Jersey, made an unscheduled stop at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday due to an unruly passenger, authorities said.

    United said the man tried to take another passenger’s seat while boarding in Shanghai. He allegedly refused to move and grew increasingly disruptive.

    All passengers had to de-plane at SFO while local law enforcement dealt with the matter.

    The man was removed from the plane at SFO before the flight continued on its way to the East Coast. Passengers were delayed more than three hours on the already lengthy flight.

    The man was wearing a bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, and fellow passengers greeted him with shouts of "Lock him up!" when he was escorted off the plane.

    United thanked its customers for their patience and its staff for its professionalism.

