United Airlines is ushering in a host of new flights spanning across the globe, but one unusual flight is raising eyebrows.

The international carrier will soon begin service from San Francisco to Santa Rosa, according to the airline. That's right, three daily flights beginning on June 8 will make the roughly 50-mile long trip, marking the shortest flight United offers across its global network.

Video South Bay Community Mourns Loss of Little League President

Flights leaving SFO will also soon make nonstop trips to Cincinnati, Detroit, Spokane, Wash., and Hartford, Conn., the airline announced. Daily service will also be introduced from San Francisco to New Orleans and Kalispell, Mont.

United said it also plans to offer service from San Francisco to Munich for the first time in its history.