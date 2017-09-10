Veteran SF Firefighter Dies at Station After Early Morning Call - NBC Bay Area
Veteran SF Firefighter Dies at Station After Early Morning Call

By NBC Bay Area staff

    San Francisco FD
    San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel

    A veteran San Francisco firefighter died Sunday after returning from an early morning fire alarm call, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel, a 26-year veteran of the department, was found unresponsive by coworkers in his office, Chief Joanne Hayes-White said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    "It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Battalion Chief Terry Smerdel, who passed away this morning while working a shift at Battalion 1," Hayes-White said. "Battalion Chief Smerdel has been a valued member of our Department since October 15, 1991, and has been assigned to Battalion 9 since January 2017. Terry worked in a variety of assignments and was a long-time member of Station 17. ... He was a devoted family man; great husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by his Fire Department family."

    The cause of Smerdel's death was unknown.

    As a mark of respect, San Francisco Fire Department flags will be lowered to half-staff until further notice, the chief said. Details regarding services are pending.

