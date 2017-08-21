The Mar-a-Lago Club on Jan. 1, 2017, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Corporate fallout over President Donald Trump's comments on the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virgina, continues as two more charities announced this weekend they would cancel gala fundraisers at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society both dissociated from the Trump property this weekend, NBC News reported.

The moves follow a divisive press conference last Tuesday where Trump refused to draw distinctions between neo-Nazi ralliers and their counter-protesters, instead blaming "both sides."

In all, 14 have canceled and only two events remain: The Palm Beach Police Foundation's annual Policeman Ball and the Palm Beach County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day Dinner, according to reports. The departures could cost the Trump Organization $1.1 million in total, the Washington Post estimated.

See Eclipse in Under 3 Minutes