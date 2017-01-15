Photos Help Family Remember Twin Who Died After 11 Days

When Lyndsay and Matthew Brentlinger took home their newborn twins a few days after Christmas, they knew that baby William’s days would be short. Even though he looked perfect and healthy, he had a severe heart defect, identified in the womb — doctors had told his parents that he would likely be stillborn, the Today Show reported.

William defied the odds to go home with his family, with hospice care. He died just 11 days after birth.

While they didn’t have long with William, his parents and his twin sister Reagan will always have the memories of those 11 days — thanks to a stunning photo shoot that’s now being shared around the world.