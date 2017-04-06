Police Find Handgun, Crack, Alligator Inside NYC Apartment | NBC Bay Area
Police Find Handgun, Crack, Alligator Inside NYC Apartment

    A man was busted at his New York home with an odd assortment of illegal items, police say. (Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)

    Police have arrested a Brooklyn, New York, man after officers found a small alligator, drugs and a weapon inside his apartment, according to authorities.

    Officers executed a search warrant at Tracey Habakkuk's apartment in Flatbush around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and recovered a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine and a caiman inside a tank kept in his living room, authorities said.

    Police arrested the 41-year-old Wednesday.

    Habakkuk was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a prohibited wild animal.

