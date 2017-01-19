EDITOR'S NOTE:Senior Digital Editor Riya Bhattacharjee is in D.C. covering the inaugration and protests.

Stacy Goodall almost missed her connection to Baltimore from Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday night. As she plunked down on the empty Jet Blue seat next to me, she heaved a sigh of relief. "I just got in from Seattle, I thought I wouldn't make it."

Tens of thousands of women from the West Coast and all over the country are flying into Washington D.C. this week to take part in the Women's March on Washington Saturday, a day after Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Their mission: To make a strong statement about the future of women's rights.

Peeking out of Goodall's carry-on luggage is some hot pink yarn. "Yes, it's for the pussy hats," she says with a smile. Thousands of women are knitting pink "pussy hats" - pink hats with ears - to wear at Saturday's march as part of the "Pussy Hat Project," the first of many actions to protest the Trump administration. The project has been so popular that shops across the country are running out of pink yarn. Many are dyeing white yarn pink to make up for the shortage.

Just landed @ BWI; co-passenger Stacy Goodall is knitting 6 "pussy hats" for Saturday's #WomensMarch: "I want to be part of the experience." pic.twitter.com/SNqwumLRzu — Riya Bhattacharjee (@loislane28) January 19, 2017

Goodall, who is originally from Baltimore, but now lives in Seattle, said she has been knitting the hats along with her mother for a few weeks now. "By the time the march comes I will have made six hats, I've given away most of them," she said, adding that when she posted pictures of her competed handiwork online, she was attacked by a friend who was pro-Trump. "I'm going to the women's march to be part of the experience," Goodall said. "To be honest, I haven't decided exactly what message I'm going to give out, what I'm going to write in my sign yet. I think for me it's less about protesting and more about making a statement that I'm concerned about the direction of women's rights."

Goodall, like many others taking part in the march, is also concerned about the future of young women in her family. "I just wanna be there, and say I'm here, and support the policies and the direction that we've had that support women's rights, and when policies and trends and people don't continue to support women in the United States and all over the world, I'm going to make sure my voice is heard. And I think going to the march is the first step."