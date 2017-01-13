Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump 'Welcome Celebration'

Country music star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down will take part in President-elect Donald Trump's welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, the day before the inauguration.
Trump's inauguration committee announced Friday morning which performers and other groups will participate at the two-part celebration.
The festivities will begin with "Voices of the People" performances and then segue into the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."
Trump is scheduled to speak at the event, then the "Voices of the People" groups will take the stage and then the welcome celebration will begin.
The concert is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 3:30 p.m.
Here's the full list of "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" participants announced Friday:
Toby Keith
Jon Voight
Jennifer Holliday
The Piano Guys
Lee Greenwood
RaviDrums
3 Doors Down
The Frontmen of Country
Here's the full list of "Voices of the People" participants announced Friday:
The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
King’s Academy Honor Choir
Republican Hindu Coalition
Montgomery Area High School Marching Band
Marlana Van Hoose
Maury NJROTC Color Guard
Pride of Madawaska
Webelos Troop 177
Northern Middle School Honors Choir
American Tap Company
South Park and District Pipe Band
Everett High School Viking Marching Band
TwirlTasTix Baton Twirling
Celtic United Pipes and Drums
Military bands also will participate. A fireworks show will follow.
The event will honor the American people, Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack said.
"The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” he said in a statement. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."
Free tickets can be requested by visiting 58PIC2017.org. A reporter who requested a ticket through the website received a response on the site that said "We've recieved (sic) your request and will get back with you soon."
The event will be available for broadcast by television networks.