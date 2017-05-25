Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe: Officials | NBC Bay Area
Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe
Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe: Officials

    Former CIA chief John Brennan testifies before members of the House Intelligence Committee on May 23, 2017. Brennan says that he left his position without clear conclusions about collusion but with "unresolved questions" about the nature of Russian contact with Trump campaign officials.

    (Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

    Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

    Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.

    The FBI's scrutiny of Kushner places the bureau's sprawling counterintelligence and criminal investigation not only on the doorstep of the White House, but on the cusp of the Trump family circle.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
