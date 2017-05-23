President Donald Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as his private attorney during the investigations into possible ties between his campaign and Russia, sources told NBC News.
Kasowitz has represented Trump a number of times in the past and has a long relationship with the president, Business Insider reported.
He is a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman in New York and has represented Trump in numerous cases, including on his divorce records, real estate transactions and allegations of fraud at Trump University, The Washington Post reported.
He also has represented the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the New York Jets.
Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago