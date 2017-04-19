Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself in Prison

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Massachusetts on April 5, 2017.

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by a corrections officer Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Hernandez's body was found at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window. He had also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

