Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself in Prison

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by a corrections officer Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
Hernandez's body was found at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.
Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window. He had also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.
He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.
Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.
Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago