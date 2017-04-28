Superheroes Wash Windows at Minnesota Children’s Hospital

A couple of superheroes took a break from fighting crime and decided to fight some grime at a Minnesota hospital on Thursday. This was the scene at the mayo clinic-Saint Mary's, where window washers dressed up as superheroes descended from the building. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, The Hulk, Batman and of course Superman. The event, organized by Saint Mary's and the “Love Your Melon” group, was a total surprise for the kids. After the show, they came up to say hi to the kids and took pictures. Parents say they are amazed by the things the hospital does for their young patients.