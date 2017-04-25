White Twin Tiger Cubs Growing Strong in China

A pair of white tiger cubs born at a Chinese zoo in early April are said to be healthy and growing. The twin Bengali white tiger cubs were born on April 6. The zoo says the pair are in good health and that their weight has almost doubled. The zoo staff bottle feed them six times every day. The tiger cubs are expected to make their first public appearance in May. According to data released in 2016, there were only about 200 Bengali white tigers worldwide.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago