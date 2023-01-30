How to Watch NBC Bay Area News & Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play & Google TV

NBC Bay Area is always on. Watch the latest local newscasts and breaking news as it happens with our NBC Bay Area News streaming channel. Also get weather updates and see live events.

The 24/7 channel also includes original content produced by our award-winning investigative team, our Responds unit, and our digital journalists.

How to Watch on Roku

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's how to watch NBC Bay Area News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu

Select "News" from left-hand menu

Scroll down to Channel 4125, SF Bay Area News

Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to find and favorite NBC Bay Area on Roku.

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll down to Channel 1035

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Xumo Play:

Open the Xumo Play app on your mobile device or streaming platform

In the Live Guide, scroll to the bottom and select "Local News"

Scroll down and click on "NBC Bay Area"

How to Watch on Amazon Fire TV

Here’s how to see NBC Bay Area on Fire TV

Open the Fire TV home screen

Click the News app and select your NBC Bay Area

You can also watch Noticias Telemundo California

How to Watch on Google TV

Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Google TV