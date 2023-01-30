How to Watch NBC Bay Area News & Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play & Google TV

NBC Bay Area is always on. Watch the latest local newscasts and breaking news as it happens with our NBC Bay Area News streaming channel. Also get weather updates and see live events.
The 24/7 channel also includes original content produced by our award-winning investigative team, our Responds unit, and our digital journalists.
How to Watch on Roku
Here's how to watch NBC Bay Area News on Roku:
- Turn on your Roku device
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu
- Select "News" from left-hand menu
- Scroll down to Channel 4125, SF Bay Area News
How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus
Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Samsung TV Plus:
- Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote
- Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide
- Scroll down to Channel 1035
How to Watch on Xumo Play
Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Xumo Play:
- Open the Xumo Play app on your mobile device or streaming platform
- In the Live Guide, scroll to the bottom and select "Local News"
- Scroll down and click on "NBC Bay Area"
How to Watch on Amazon Fire TV
Here’s how to see NBC Bay Area on Fire TV
- Open the Fire TV home screen
- Click the News app and select your NBC Bay Area
- You can also watch Noticias Telemundo California
How to Watch on Google TV
Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Google TV
- Turn on your Google TV device
- Click on the live tab at the top of the screen
- Scroll down on the left side of the screen to the ‘Local’ section and select it.
- Scroll down to “SF Bay Area News” and click on the icon to star us to keep us in your favorites.