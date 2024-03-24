MacKenzie Scott donates millions to nearly 80 California organizations

Nearly 80 California-based organizations are receiving millions from MacKenzie Scott's latest round of contributions.

The philanthropist, who helped establish and grow Amazon, is donating $640 million to 361 organizations nationwide, she said in a post published on Yield Giving, her organization.

The organizations were chosen "for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles," Scott wrote in her post.

The donations were announced after an open call, a detour from her organization's typical process of privately researching organizations to donate to. After the open call was announced, Yield Giving received 6,353 applications.

This recent round of funding was initially going to include 250 awards of $1 million each, according to Lever for Change, Yield Giving's donor partner. The amount was more than doubled, with 279 organizations receiving $2 million each and the remaining 82 organizations being awarded $1 million each.

The 76 California-based organizations include Foundation for a College Education, Next Generation Scholars, and Inner City Struggle. The organizations' missions range from youth development to civic engagement to economic development, and more.

This story originally appeared in Edsource.

