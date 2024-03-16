PG&E donates land for development of affordable homes in the North Bay

PG&E is giving back to the community.

The utility company donated 13.6 acres of land in Novato to the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said it plans to develop the land into 80 new affordable homes, which will house more than 300 low and moderate-income people in Marin County. When completed, the organization said it will be the largest 100% affordable homeownership development in California. The land will include areas like dog parks, a community garden, a small amphitheater, and trails.

“When the median price of a home in your county is $1.5 million, we know that housing is out of reach for so many,” said Eric Lucan, the Marin County Supervisor, “What’s so unique about this and Habitat is: home ownership is so out of reach for so many.”

The median home price in Marin County is nearly 89% more than the rest of California. The housing expenses in Novato are 120% more than the national average.

Due to the expensive housing, the majority of Marin’s workforce lives outside the county. As a result, people are driving farther on average than any other workforce in the Bay Area. This means even more traffic on the already congested freeways, thus creating longer commutes.

When PG&E donated the land, the city unanimously approved the project, and the CalHome program awarded Habitat Greater San Francisco $7.5 million.

Habitat Greater San Francisco said it is securing final permits and expects construction to start later this year.