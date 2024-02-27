Newsom faces another recall attempt

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing yet another threat of a recall.

A group called Rescue California officially launched its recall campaign on Monday.

Organizers cite concerns about the state budget deficit as well as policies surrounding health care, immigration and public safety.

This is the seventh recall attempt against Newsom. Back in 2021, one effort made it all the way to voters, but Newsom defeated it.

Newsom said the latest recall effort would be wasteful. He also called it a distraction from the current fight for democracy and reproductive freedom.

NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerston discusses the latest attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.