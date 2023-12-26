Pizza Hut

Layoffs to hit 1,200 Pizza Hut delivery drivers in California

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Pizza Hut franchises in California plan to lay off their delivery drivers ahead of state law requiring higher pay for food workers.

About 1,200 people across the state will lose their jobs, Business Insider reports. Minimum wages in the state are scheduled to increase to $20 per hour in April.

Pizza Hut in a statement said it was aware of the layoffs, adding its franchisees make their own decisions under market conditions.

news Dec 16

Recent data shows AI job losses are rising, but the numbers don't tell the full story

news Dec 15

Citigroup employees, on edge over layoffs, told they can work remotely until the new year

news Dec 5

Job data suggests ‘soft landing' is increasingly likely, economists say

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pizza Hut
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us