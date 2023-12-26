Layoffs to hit 1,200 Pizza Hut delivery drivers in California

Some Pizza Hut franchises in California plan to lay off their delivery drivers ahead of state law requiring higher pay for food workers.
About 1,200 people across the state will lose their jobs, Business Insider reports. Minimum wages in the state are scheduled to increase to $20 per hour in April.
Pizza Hut in a statement said it was aware of the layoffs, adding its franchisees make their own decisions under market conditions.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.