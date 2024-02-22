Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at the 26th Annual Mexica New Year, the largest Azteca Mexica New Year Ceremony & Celebration in the nation. Join us for a weekend filled with Native traditional dancers, a sunrise ceremony, arts & crafts market and delicious food.

The event is hosted by Calpulli Tonalehqueh, a San Jose based Aztec dance group dedicated to creating a safe space to share indigenous wisdom and teachings from the past, present, and future to connect with diverse audiences and help each individual grow.

This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

When: March 15 - 17, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Where: Emma Prusch Park, 647 S King Rd, San Jose, CA 95116

For more information visit: aztecadancers.com/mexica-new-year