San Jose

26th Annual Mexica New Year

March 15 - 17, Emma Prusch Park in San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at the 26th Annual Mexica New Year, the largest Azteca Mexica New Year Ceremony & Celebration in the nation. Join us  for a weekend filled with Native traditional dancers, a sunrise ceremony, arts & crafts market and delicious food.

The event is hosted by Calpulli Tonalehqueh, a San Jose based Aztec dance group dedicated to creating a safe space to share indigenous wisdom and teachings from the past, present, and future to connect with diverse audiences and help each individual grow.

This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

When: March 15 - 17, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Where: Emma Prusch Park, 647 S King Rd, San Jose, CA 95116

For more information visit: aztecadancers.com/mexica-new-year 

This article tagged under:

San Joseeast san jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us