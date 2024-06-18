San Ramon

Bastille Day at City Center Bishop Ranch

Jul 14, 2024, 12:00pm–4:00 pm

Join NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell to celebrate the upcoming Paris Olympics with a vibrant Bastille Day event at City Center, Bishop Ranch in San Ramon on Sunday, July 14 from 12 - 4 pm.

Enjoy live Parisian music, delectable French macarons, charming mimes, and lawn games complete with medals and Olympic-themed prizes for the winners. Snap a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower and enjoy this cultural extravaganza. Oui oui!

When: Sunday, July 26, 12 - 4 pm

Where: City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd Suite 2650, San Ramon, CA 94583

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit: citycenterbishopranch.com

