Celebrate Bastille Day at the 5th annual Bastille Day SF Festival! The event will be filled with French food, wine, beer, art, culture, and entertainment. The Festival will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM and the Dance Party with music by Franky Boissy will go from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Organized with the Consulate General of France, the Bastille Day SF Festival is the largest public celebration of France's National Day in the Bay Area, and French vendors will showcase their unique products and dedication to the global Francophone community at this annual festival.

WHEN: Saturday, July 13th from 11 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: San Francisco Design Center Galleria (101 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.