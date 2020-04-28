Better Business Bureau Tips on COVID-19

The Better Business Bureau is teaming with Direct Relief and Heart to Heart International, two BBB Accredited Charities, to give Americans a way to show their support for these professionals and provide desperately needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to the institutions they work for.

Here’s how it works:

Go online and order a blue LED bulb from the retailer of your choice

Install the bulb in a prominent area of the home, such as a front porch, yard or window

Turn on the light, take a photo and share via social media with the hashtag #lifebulbs and tag @bbblasv

Log on to Direct Relief or Heart to Heart International and make a donation, which helps put protective gear into the hands of US health workers as quickly as possible.

In addition to donating, the Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to avoid scams. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting people, businesses and communities around the world. Better Business Bureau reminds everyone to remain vigilant to avoid scams related to the virus, use necessary, common sense precautions when traveling, and find reliable sources to stay informed about what to do as the virus spreads.

If you're a small business looking for resources, the Better Business Bureau has all of the information and resources you might need at https://www.bbb.org/smallbusiness/.

