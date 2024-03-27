AAPI Heritage Month

CAAMFest 2024

May 9-19th

CAAMFest, a festival of Asian American film, music, and food, is back. The festival will be in-person and will feature a wide array of films and panels, plus food and music events. CAMMFest screenings, receptions, and events will be held in San Francisco and Oakland, and the full festival program and ticket sales will go live in mid-April.

This year, Opening Night will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts, followed by the annual Gala at the Asian Art Museum. For over 40 years, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) has been dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible.

For more information, please click here.

