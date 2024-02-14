Chinese Historical & Cultural Project's Lunar New Year Celebration

Join the Chinese Historical & Cultural Project for a Lunar New Year celebration at San Jose's History Park. This free, family event is a wonderful way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon! The event will feature Chinese cultural dancers, martial arts demos, Chinese calligraphy, food trucks, dragon performances, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, March 2nd from 11 AM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: History Park (635 Phelan Ave, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.