9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze

If you love cats but suffer from allergies, don't be discouraged. Here are a few breeds that won't send you running for Benadryl.

The snowshoe cat has a short, dense coat and is named for its distinctive white paws. This affectionate breed is vocal, very active and requires a moderate level of attention.
These cats get their moniker from their short legs. Munchkins tend to be smaller in size, ranging from 4 to 9 pounds. They shed moderately and require regular grooming. Generally healthy, munchkins live up to 15 years and are good with children and seniors.
The Ukrainian Levkoy is a newer breed, established in 2001. These cats have soft, hairless skin. They are very active and affectionate but are prone to medical conditions.
The European shorthair is an older breed that was developed hundreds of years ago in Europe. This medium-sized cat weighs 8 to15 pounds and is very affectionate.
Khao Manee cats, from Thailand, have short, smooth coats and can have two different-colored, or "odd," eyes. They are active, affectionate and need plenty of attention.
Bred to resemble jungle cats, Cheetoh cats are large when fully grown, weighing up to 25 pounds. The shed minimally, love attention and enjoy lounging around.
Kurilian bobtails are of Russian origin and get their name from their distinctive short tails. They shed often and require frequent grooming to keep their coats healthy. These cats are known to be vocal and are very active.
Nebelung cats are quiet and shed moderately. They can be alone for up to eight hours a day but need some attention and exercise. These cats are good with adults, older children and seniors.
The Mekong bobtail is a Thai breed with a short, glossy coat and distinctive stubby tail. These cats are quiet, affectionate and very active. They are generally healthy and shed moderately.

