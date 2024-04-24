Apes riding horses spotted on San Francisco beach. Here's why

Here's something you don't see every day.
Three people decked out in "Planet of the Apes" costumes were seen riding horses along a beach in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Why, you ask? It's part of a marketing campaigning for the new "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" movie, which comes out next month.
San Francisco wasn't the only stop. The apes on horses were spotted on Venice Beach on Monday.
