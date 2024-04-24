San Francisco

Apes riding horses spotted on San Francisco beach. Here's why

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Here's something you don't see every day.

Three people decked out in "Planet of the Apes" costumes were seen riding horses along a beach in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Why, you ask? It's part of a marketing campaigning for the new "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" movie, which comes out next month.

San Francisco wasn't the only stop. The apes on horses were spotted on Venice Beach on Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us