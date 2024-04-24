Antioch superintendent removes herself from worker bullying investigations after NBC Bay Area report

In an email to board members Wednesday, Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello announced she is removing herself from the district’s investigative proceedings involving employee bullying claims first reported by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

The superintendent added that she has initiated two investigations into the allegations – one on the overall concerns and another on “specific complaints filed against an employee that arose out of a news story last week.”

Last Wednesday, the Investigative Unit broke the story of four current and former district employees saying Anello’s Director of Maintenance, Operations and Facilities Ken Turnage has bullied them for months. They said the bullying included putting one of their desks on a roof during district time and using school resources. They also believe Turnage has managed to get away with his bad behavior because of his close, personal friendship with Superintendent Anello and her husband, Allan Cantando, Antioch’s former police chief.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After repeated requests for comment by the Investigative Unit, Anello, Cantando and Turnage have not responded. AUSD Board President Antonio Hernandez has called for Anello's resignation.

Hernandez and another board trustee, Jaguanana Lathan, Ed.D., have questioned whether the investigations will truly be independent, given some of the complaints are against the district’s top official. NBC Bay Area has asked the district multiple times who will be conducting the investigations and have not heard back.

In a press release late Wednesday, AUSD’s Chief Human Resources Officer Robert Martinez said “Upon completion, the Board of Education will receive the results of the investigations and will address any issues that may arise with the utmost diligence and transparency.”

A special board meeting has also been called for 7pm Thursday, April 25 for board members to discuss possible disciplinary action against a public employee.

NEW: Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello says she has initiated 2 investigations into worker bullying claims. 1 is the direct result of an @nbcbayarea investigation last week.



We spoke to board members who voiced concerns about the superintendent’s… pic.twitter.com/ll9Fj6A9Sj — Candice Nguyen (@CandiceNguyenTV) April 24, 2024

Catch up on NBC Bay Area’s reporting on Antioch Unified School District bullying complaints:

Part 2: Antioch school official calls for superintendent resignation after KNTV worker bullying report