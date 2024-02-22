Abused tiger cub recovers at Oakland Zoo

A young, sick and abused tiger is now in safe hands at the Oakland Zoo.

California Fish and Wildlife agents confiscated the female tiger cub from a privately-owned facility earlier this week.

Investigators won't say which facility the tiger cub was rescued from but they said it's located in the Western United States.

The cub, which is 8-months-old, was suffering from malnutrition, according to the Zoo.

They added that her body used the calcium in her bones. She has several fractures just from normal playing.

The tiger cub’s bones and muscles are so weak that she can't run or climb. The vets said they are cautiously optimistic that she will recover.

When the tiger cub is healed, the zoo said it will have a sanctuary ready for her.