Pacifica

Pups, humans pack Pacifica beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

Thousands gathered to watch their four-legged surf stars take to the water Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.

By Rebecca Baron

It is the dog days of summer, and some furry friends were “hanging 20” Saturday in Pacifica.

The World Dog Surfing Championship returned to Linda Mar Beach. Thousands gathered in the morning fog to watch the four-legged surfers take to the water.

“It’s a difficult thing to learn how to do for anyone, let alone a dog,” said Don Horn, whose pup competed. “They do have one advantage, they have four-wheel drive.

If they love the water, and you’re in the water and you love the water and you’re smiling, then they’re just going to start doing stuff to make it work out.”

The top dogs took home “Golden Surfie” Awards.

The event also featured a vet clinic, adoptable dogs and a dog fashion show.

