Dia de los Tres Reyes Magos

Join the Children's Discovery Museum for festive fun at the Three Kings Day celebration! Enjoy fun for the whole family, including live Mariachi youth performers, folklórico dance, "Open Mic" sessions, crown decorating, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, January 6th from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM

WHERE: Children's Discovery Museum (180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.