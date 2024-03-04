JDRF Tee to Table

Join Raj Mathai for JDRF's Tee to Table event at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. The event will feature a golf tournament on the Ocean Course, tennis and pickleball tournaments, a gourmet dinner, live auction, award presentations, and dancing. Support Type 1 Diabetes research at JDRF's fun and relaxed fundraising event!

JDRF is the leading organization in supporting Type 1 Diabetes research and is committed to ending T1D.

WHEN: Friday, May 3rd from 9:30 AM to 11 PM

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay (1 Miramontes Point Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA)

To learn more about how to participate in this event, please click here.