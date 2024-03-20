The 57th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is coming to San Francisco this April. The festival symbolizes the arrival of spring and cherry blossoms in San Francisco and is based in Japantown. Since 1968, the Cherry Blossom Festival has served to cultivate a strong alliance between Japan and the United States, to showcase the vibrant colors and grace of Japanese culture, and to represent the diversity of San Francisco's Japantown community.

The festival will include arts and crafts vendors, non-profit organizations, a food bazaar, Sapporo beer garden, cultural performances, and much more! The Grand Parade will take place on Sunday, April 21st from 1 to 3 PM, and the festival will be open from 11 AM to 6 PM.

WHEN: April 13-14th & 20-21st

WHERE: San Francisco Japantown

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.