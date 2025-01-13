Press Release: NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and Safeway Raise Over $4.7 Millionfor 15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors Holiday Hunger Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif. – January 13, 2025 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía / KSTS, together with Safeway, announced today that their 15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign has raised more than $4.7 million. This funding will provide 9.4 million meals to individuals experiencing food insecurity in the Bay Area.

This year’s campaign continues to demonstrate the profound impact of community solidarity in addressing hunger. The funds will benefit Bay Area Food Banks, a group of six nonprofit organizations serving 13 counties in Northern California.

"Thanks to our partnership with Safeway and the generosity of its shoppers, we have mobilized our community to tackle food insecurity," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "With $4.7 million raised, providing 9.4 million meals, we are grateful to our partners and local residents who continue to support this vital initiative annually. Each donation helps us nourish families in need and moves our community forward, one meal at a time."

The Nourishing Neighbors campaign, which ran from October 2 to December 25, 2024, at 167 Safeway and Andronico's locations, encouraged donations through $10 tear-pad flyers at registers. Last year’s drive raised over $4.3 million, which translated into more than 8.6 million meals for the food insecure.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from our associates and customers in nourishing our neighbors in need,” said Karl Schroeder, Division President of Safeway Northern California. “We take pride in being part of this collaborative effort to help Bay Area food banks. Our commitment to reducing food insecurity remains strong, ensuring all our neighbors can thrive.”

“This has been the most challenging year Bay Area food banks have faced as we served a record-level of need for food assistance, but with fewer donations to support our response efforts,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “When money gets tight many of our neighbors are left wondering where their next meal will come from. But thanks to the incredible generosity of community members who supported the Nourishing Neighbors campaign, Bay Area food banks were able to provide millions of meals to families in our local communities—ensuring they have food on the table during the holidays and throughout the year.”

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station's multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. Safeway is the largest buyer in Northern California of locally grown produce. Today, the company operates over 285 stores across Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii, under four banners, including Andronico’s, Safeway, Pak N’ Save, and Vons. In 2023, the Safeway Northern California Division donated more than $40 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Safeway Northern California is a division of Albertsons Companies.

About Bay Area Food Banks

Bay Area Food Banks is a collaboration of six independent nonprofit food banks serving 13 Northern California counties. Collectively, the food banks provide millions of nutritious meals year-round to adults, seniors, students and children affected by food insecurity through a network of food distributions and pantries, children’s programs, shelters, soup kitchens, residential programs, and other emergency food providers.

