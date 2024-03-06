Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is now a proud partner of the Oakland Marathon. The weekend of March 16th and 17th will feature five different races: marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and the Eat. Learn. Play. Kids Fun Run. The Fun Run is free to all Oakland Public School District students and all participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher's medal. All funds raised from the Oakland Marathon will go towards providing support and resources for Oakland students.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Fun Run will take place on Saturday, March 16th at 11 AM and will include quarter mile, half mile, and mile distances, depending on age. All other race distances, marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K, will take place on Sunday, March 17th. To learn more about the Oakland Marathon and all of the different race distances, please click here.

All races will begin near the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

To learn more about the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, please click here.