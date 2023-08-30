pride parade

Oakland Pride

September 9th & 10th

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for the Oakland Pride Parade and Celebration. Saturday, September 9th will include a variety of events for the whole LGBTQ+ community and allies. Sunday, September 10th will include the annual Oakland Pride Parade down Broadway from 14th to 21st starting at 11 AM. From noon to 6 PM, the Oakland Pride Festival and Celebration will take place.

WHEN: Saturday, September 9th & Sunday, September 10th from 11 AM to 6 PM

WHERE: Parade -- Up Broadway from 14th to 21st Streets, Celebration -- Uptown Oakland

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here

