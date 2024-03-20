Health & Wellness

Senior Smiles & Wellness Fair

Saturday, April 27th from 10 AM to 1 PM

Join University of the Pacific on April 27th for a free community health event. The San Francisco Campus will be hosting the Senior Smiles and Wellness Fair, providing Bay Area residents ages 55+ with free health screenings and wellness services. Services will include dental health screenings, hearing exams, vision screenings, diabetes screenings, blood pressure testing, oral cancer and denture screenings, fall prevention tips, and much more!

Services will be provided by students and faculty from University of the Pacific's dentistry, audiology, physical therapy, and social work programs, along with other community partners.

WHEN: Saturday, April 27th from 10 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: University of the Pacific San Francisco Campus (155 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Health & WellnessSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us