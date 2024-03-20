Senior Smiles & Wellness Fair

Join University of the Pacific on April 27th for a free community health event. The San Francisco Campus will be hosting the Senior Smiles and Wellness Fair, providing Bay Area residents ages 55+ with free health screenings and wellness services. Services will include dental health screenings, hearing exams, vision screenings, diabetes screenings, blood pressure testing, oral cancer and denture screenings, fall prevention tips, and much more!

Services will be provided by students and faculty from University of the Pacific's dentistry, audiology, physical therapy, and social work programs, along with other community partners.

WHEN: Saturday, April 27th from 10 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: University of the Pacific San Francisco Campus (155 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103)

For more information, please click here.