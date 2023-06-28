Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for the annual Silicon Valley Pride Parade in San Jose. Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and is the largest Pride celebration of the South Bay. The parade will start at 10:30 AM, is geared towards people of all ages, and will include many local groups, talent, and organizations.
WHEN: Sunday, August 27th from 10:30 AM- 12 PM
WHERE: From Julian St and Market St to Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park in Downtown San Jose
To learn more about SV Pride, please click here
