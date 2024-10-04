Youth for Youth Climate Rally

Citizens’ Climate Lobby San Mateo Youth, a grassroots advocacy organization, presents their fourth annual climate rally, Make It Real: Youth for Youth 2024.

The rally consists of a march around San Mateo’s vibrant downtown core, followed by a gathering at the pristine Central Park, where students and politicians alike will present a series of impassioned speeches, and then an open mic for any community members who are concerned about our planet and wish to speak.

Throughout the event, there will be an array of local businesses and organizations providing food, music, and information via tabling. Join us to learn from various organizations about how we can take meaningful action to protect our planet. Last year, over a hundred attendees came together to fight climate change and make a real difference. This year, you can be one of them.

Let’s make it real.

When: October 19th from 1PM-3:30PM

Where: San Mateo Central Park Main Stage - 50 East 5th Avenue San Mateo, CA 94401

For more information, please click HERE.