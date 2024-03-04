All hands on deck at Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters ahead of Super Tuesday

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters was all hands on deck Monday as they prepped for Super Tuesday.

Some voters have already voted, but for those who haven't yet, have a few different ways to turn in those ballots.

“The bags are coming back from the vote centers and drop boxes,” said Evelyn Mendez of the registrar of voters’ office.

Vote centers opened 10 days before election day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Each job at the registrar’s office is critical. From picking up the ballots across the county, and dropping them off at the registrar of voters, to unloading and taking them in to start being processed.

“Someone has to check all of the signatures, humanize check the signatures to make sure they match, they have to go through a process of opening and flattening, cutting the envelope, so it’s a lot of pieces to it,” said Mendez.

When all of that is done, it goes to the counting room. That is where it’s expected to be extra busy Tuesday.

Not too far from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, local organizations SIREN, and the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, made calls to remind people to get out and vote.

“I think it’s really important because otherwise, we’re not seen, we’re not heard, and we remain invisible to policy makers,” said Gabriela Chavez-Lopez, executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley.

People can still vote by mail Tuesday or drop off their ballots at vote centers or in a secure drop box -- there are more than 100 of them countwide.

“A lot of them are at county facilities so there are cameras on them, every single one has a tamper seal on them,” said Mendez.

Several people Monday night stopped by to drop off their ballots.

“I’m really hoping we can make real change here, especially with ending homelessness in our community,” said Shannon, Santa Clara County voter.