Analyzing votes in close South Bay race Congressional seat

As of Wednesday evening, votes were still being counted in the high-profile congressional race in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has advanced to November, but all eyes are on who will face him in the general election. It’s also the race to replace retiring representative Anna Eshoo in California's 16th Congressional District.

For much of the past week, Silicon Valley assemblyman Evan Low And Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian were trading spots on the leaderboard. Low was ahead by just two votes for much of Wednesday and there are less than 2,000 votes left to be counted.

Most of them are contested ballots, meaning they either didn’t have a signature or the signature didn’t match the one on record.

It was a much different scene inside the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office Wednesday compared to election night. It’s largely quiet because they’re waiting for the voters attached to those contested ballots to respond. A handful of signature verifications come in each day and then the votes are counted.

“So, the ones that we are able to verify the signatures, those still have to go through the counting process,” said Steve Goltiao with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

The remaining contested voters have until Apr. 2 to respond. The state certifies the election about 10 days later.

Elections officials have no estimate yet on how much it would cost. Neither campaign would comment on any recount plans.

