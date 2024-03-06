Former SJ mayor Sam Liccardo continues lead in South Bay race for Congressional seat

On Tuesday, voters were asked to weigh in on a key races that will shape politics in the South Bay and Peninsula for years.

This includes the race to fill congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s seat in the 16th district Congressional seat. The top two vote-getters advance to face off in the November general election.

As of Wednesday evening, former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo appears to be in the lead with one spot with a battle still looming for the second spot between Santa Clara County supervisor Joe Simitian and assemblymember Evan Low.

Counting continued Wednesday at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. While the initial results are in, officials said there are another 145,000 ballots left to be counted.

“I want to see a campaign of ideas, I want to see a competition of ideas so that we can bring the best ideas forward. Both to address homelessness and the many other challenges we all face in our communities like the high cost of utilities,” Liccardo said.

Simitian's team believes his trajectory won’t sway and he’ll finish in the top two. So he’s looking on to November.

In addition to representing 14 of the 15 cities in the district, which means I know their views, their values, their needs, I’m also the only experienced legislator in the race who has taken on big issues legislatively,” he said.

But earlier Wednesday, Low was within 2,000 votes of Simitian. He said he’s hopeful he can close the gap, especially with so many votes left.

“Older voters tend to turn in their ballots earlier, but given the low voter turnout, typically impacting younger voters, perhaps we did the last minute blitz and encouraged them to go to the polls,” Low said.

