California's 2024 U.S. Senate primary election: What to know about the “jungle primary”

California has to elect a new United States senator to fill the seat Dianne Feinstein held for more than 30 years.

When she died last September, she left some awfully big shoes to fill, and no shortage of candidates hoping to fill them. The first step in that process comes on March 5, with what's sometimes called a "jungle primary:" a primary election in which the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of their party affiliation, advance to a runoff election in November. That means there's a chance we could have a runoff with two candidates from the same party.

Who are the candidates?

Right now, the top four candidates according to recent polls include three Democrats and one Republican. All three Democrats — Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee — are sitting members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Over the past two years, they've all voted the same way 94 percent of the time.

The lone Republican in the top four is Steve Garvey. He's a political newcomer best known as the former all-star first baseman for the L.A. Dodgers and later the San Diego Padres.

As for the Democrats, Adam Schiff has served in Congress since 2000, and he's the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. He may be best known for his prominent roles in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump and the investigation into the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Katie Porter was elected to Congress in 2018, representing a district that includes the coastal portion of Orange County, CA. Prior to her election, she worked as a consumer protection attorney.

And Barbara Lee has represented Oakland in Congress since 1998. She's on the House Appropriations and Budget Committees, and she's the highest ranking Black woman in Democratic party leadership.

How do their platforms differ?

Adam Schiff began his political career as a moderate Democrat, but in this campaign, he's begun labeling himself as progressive — promising to work on affordable housing and labor rights if he makes the move from House to Senate. He supports defense spending to help both Ukraine and Israel in their ongoing wars.

Katie Porter is a vocal opponent of money in politics. She touts the fact that she chose not to take corporate PAC money in this campaign, and frequently speaks out against monopolies and Big Pharma. She wants to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court to overcome its conservative majority.

Barbara Lee is considered the most liberal of the three Democrats. In this campaign, she's focused on her promise to help Californians escape poverty, and says she'll fight for a $50 per hour federal minimum wage. She's called for cuts to defense spending, and a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Steve Garvey is the most conservative of the four on social issues. He opposes abortion, but says he wouldn't vote for federal restrictions on it. He also said he believes schools should have to tell parents if their kids show signs of gender nonconformity. If elected, Garvey says he would only serve one six-year term.

Who's getting donations and endorsements?

In the money race, Adam Schiff has raised the most, at more than $31 million. He's endorsed by the LA Times, the United Farm Workers, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and five other Bay Area members of Congress.

Katie Porter's raised $28 million, and she's endorsed by the San Francisco Chronicle, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, and unions including the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

Barbara Lee is next in fundraising, with more than $5 million, and endorsements from the Sacramento Bee, and the mayors of both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Steve Garvey has lagged behind in fundraising, with a warchest of just over $2 million. He's endorsed by the San Diego Police Officers' Association and the chairman of the Orange County Republican Party.

What do the polls say?

Polling numbers have been changing a lot over the past few months. Among the most recent is an Emerson College poll taken in late February (right before the final debate). It put Adam Schiff at the front of the pack with 28 percent of likely voters; Steve Garvey right behind him with 22 percent; Katie Porter with 16 percent; and Barbara Lee in fourth place with 9 percent. In that poll, 17 percent of those asked said they were still undecided.

Of course, polls are just an estimate, and history has shown that anything can happen on Election Night. Watch NBC Bay Area for live updates, and visit nbcbayarea.com for the latest numbers as results come in.