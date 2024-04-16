Questions linger about Who is paying for recount in District 16 congressional race

The recount in the District 16 congressional race is underway but new questions are emerging about who pushed for it, and who is paying for it.

The $12,000 checks are coming from a newly-formed super PAC called “Count the Vote”, signed by Ames Sutton – a name that also has ties to the Sam Liccardo campaign.

The PAC was formed on April 9 and the address on the check is the same one of a law firm once working with Liccardo.

And then there’s this: the man who ordered the recount, Jonathan Padilla, listed Sutton as an attorney who could take action on his behalf.

Padilla worked on Liccardo's mayoral campaign at one point.

These revelations have Evan Low's team talking.

In a statement to NBC Bay Area Tuesday, Low’s campaign spokesperson said, "Given the revelation that a dark money Super PAC was formed a few days ago to bankroll the recount, it’s time for Sam Liccardo to come clean. Sam desperately wants to avoid a three-way race and the public deserves to know what was offered to the PAC or its secret donors in return for funding this recount. We also don’t know what he promised his former staffer in return for calling for the recount. Secret donors, dark money and backroom deals have no place in our electoral process. The voters deserve transparency and to know the truth."

But Liccardo’s team continues to deny any involvement in the recount.

NBC Bay Area reached out for a comment and received this statement from spokesperson Orrin Evans, "Sam Liccardo believes that every vote should be counted and every voice should be heard. At a time when our democracy is under attack, it is deeply troubling that someone would try and stop the Democratic process. There are over 100 un-counted ballots. Count every vote.”

Liccardo secured the top spot in the March primary. Low and Joe Simitian ended up in a dead tie for second.

Before the recount was ordered, all three were set to face-off again in November.

So who stands to benefit from this recount? A political science expert is weighing in.

“This is a very unusual situation because the person who came in first in the primary actually has the strongest incentive to ask for a recount so he can face off against one person in November instead of two,” said Melinda Jackson, SJSU political science professor.

But she points out the request came from a voter.

“A voter who does have past ties to Liccardo, but a voter nonetheless, which is absolutely legal, any voter in the district can request the recount, it's just very unusual,” said Jackson.

Santa Clara County’s Registrar of Voters says the recount could take anywhere from one to two weeks.

NBC Bay Area reached out to both Santa Clara and San Mateo County registrar of voters, as well as Jonathan Padilla, but has not heard back.