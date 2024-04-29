Home prices higher than they were last year, new numbers show

The latest housing price figures are in and they’re quite a bit higher than this time last year.

The combination of mortgage rates still hovering above 7%, and housing inventory that is still low, means Bay Area prices are likely to stay high.

In fact, most counties saw pretty big price hikes even from last year -- some by as much as 20% from last year.

And even with a little more inventory on the market, it's the spring season, and people are looking to buy, and running into these home prices.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Economists say it's scarcity, but it's also a lot of buyers overbidding because they can.

"The prices are going up I believe, more than just the interest rate and the scarcity. It feels like there's still a lot of money in the economy,” Matt Dinapoli, CEO of Dinapoli Capital Partners, said.

There is now a 180% gap between the typical Bay Area mortgage payment and the typical Bay Area rent payment.

Housing analysts are now saying it's less expensive to rent in just about every category here.